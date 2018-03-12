Woman’s bizarre claim she is actually part alien

A woman with millions of followers around the globe from her teachings around healing, relationships and spiritual health, also claims she is a multi-dimensional Arcturian alien.

Woman’s bizarre claims she is actually part alien

American Teal Swan has been labelled a ‘cult leader’ and ‘Gucci guru’ in a damning exposé published on Medium.

The article claims Teal has previously said she works with 11 other aliens in an ‘intergalactic Green Peace’ type organisation.

“She says she has x-ray vision and hearing, that she can inject herself into people’s brainstems to revive them and can hear tectonic plates moving,” the article reads.

While the claims sound completely ludicrous, she has gained a massive online following, which includes a Youtube channel with over 53 million views, a Facebook page with almost 165,000 likes and another 60,000 followers on Instagram.

People from all over the world also travel to attend workshops and seminars she holds at her centre in Atenas, Costa Rica.

According to the report, she is after ‘global domination’ and her words are nothing but 'lies'.

Believing she is part human, part extra-terrestrial, as well as 'nonphysical' Teal apparently once said that an entire “panel of Arcturian beings - sixth dimensional beings” chose the way she would look in this life.

Teal also claims she can hear a person's 'bones, organs, nerves, veins', and can 'see the future' through visions and dreams.

“How do I have all this information? It's because I'm extra sensory,' she has said. 'I'm not limited to this dimension or time-space reality,” it is claimed that Teal said.

“I did not come to earth with a specific message. I came here as a course turner. I am the game changer.”

Since the story was published, Teal has responded to her haters online.

“It’s really sucks that people write stuff about you – and these people have never met me,” she said in a video uploaded to her Facebook.

“A lot of the stuff you’re reading is not true.”

Her fans were quick to offer support.

“Truly the most gifted woman have learnt so much following her,” one person commented.

“I will tell you from watching your channel, you're far from an alien. You're the most beautiful person and if you were trying to dominate the world, I'd campaign for you,” said another.

“I have been following you for years. Screw the haters there just giving you more air play anyway.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram