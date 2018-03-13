Can you guess how old this 'ageless' weather reporter is?

News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Krista Thurrott
Yahoo7 Be /

While it’s true that not everyone ages in the same way, a Chinese weather reporter is leaving viewers wondering why they’ve aged over the past 22 years and she hasn’t.

Chinese TV broadcaster Yang Dan is a weather presenter from China’s state broadcast station - and she looks no different today than when she first started her weather career in 1996.

The 44-year-old has been described as an “ageless goddess,” after a video of her career was uploaded by China Central Television Station.

Yang Dan China Central Television Station

She's been on TV for 20 years, but Yang doesn't look like she's aged a day. Photo: Weibo

The video was shared on Weibo by the TV station to mark International Women’s Day last week.

“Many web users have grown up watching her show. They marveled why they have grown older but she hasn’t,” wrote China Central Television Station.

“What’s more? It appears she is younger and younger.”

Yang Dan weather reporter

Fans say Yang looks like she's ageing in reverse. Photo: Weibo

Dan has been on television for two decades, kicking off her career in 1996 when Bill Clinton was President of the United States and everyone was still using dial up internet.

The video has received more than 20,000 comments from viewers envious of the presenter’s youthful appearance.

Weibo

Please share your secrets with us Yang... Photo: Weibo

“I can’t believe she has accompanied us for so many years. Even two decades haven’t left any traces on her face. She is still the girl next door,” read one comment.

“Did they record all the weather forecasts in one day?” joked another.

Yang Dan weather reporter ageless

Fast forward to 2018, and Yang is still looking as fresh faced as ever. Photo: Weibo

Dan graduated from the Beijing Broadcasting Institute in 1995 and has been working as a weather reporter ever since.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

