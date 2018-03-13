Man's disgusting revenge after co-worker refuses date

We know getting turned down after asking someone out isn’t a great feeling. But there are other ways to deal with being let down then what this man decided to do.

A restaurant worker in Minnesota took his revenge to a disgusting level when a female co-worker rejected him.

Apparently, 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez asked a colleague out on a date but when she refused him he thought urinating in her water bottle would be a good idea.

And this didn’t happen just once. The man has been accused of urinating in his co-workers bottle several times, according to the woman’s official complaint.

Police were called to the restaurant in October after the employee reported him for harassing her, according to local media.

In the official complaint, the man denied tampering with her water bottle.

But after being threatened with DNA testing, he eventually admitted to doing it once, because the restaurant was too busy for him to use the bathroom.

He’s since been charged with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids.

It comes after a woman took her own revenge on a colleague for harassing her at work.

Back in January, a Reddit user shared how she was fed up with her colleague’s disgusting behaviour and decided to take matters into her own hands – or rather, her co-worker’s own hands.

Posting on the discussed site, she described how a guy at work kept ‘bumping’ into her.

“A brush on the butt, on the side of my breasts. It kept happening and he played innocent always passing by with no eye contact. Today he one upped himself and actually goosed my butt. Full on pinch. Feeling defeated like no one would believe me, then something came over me,” she wrote.

“I walked by him and turned my butt right next to his hand and just full on farted. Loud and angry. It’s gross, I know. But if he’s going to make me feel gross and ‘claim my ass’ I’m going to make him feel gross and ‘claim his hand.'

“No more will he look at my ass as sexual, but a fart box that has forever claimed his tiny hand,” she continued.

