Meet the newest royal baby

The Swedish royal family have welcomed their newest member, with Princess Madeleine giving birth to her third child on Friday.

The little darling has been named Adrienne Josephine Alice, and is already settling into family life with her older sister Princess Leonore, four, and brother Prince Nicolas, two.

Princess Madeleine - who married husband Chris O'Neill in 2013 – revealed the moniker on Instagram the same day her father King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced that the bub’s official title will be ‘Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Blekinge’ during a special cabinet meeting.

She is tenth in line to the Swedish throne, with the family saying they are “thrilled about the new addition to our family”.

While Adrienne will soon be leaving Stockholm for her parents’ adopted home of London, the happy news of her birth was celebrated across Sweden with gun-salutes that took place in five different locations.

The Swedish family has been rapidly expanding of late, with Princess Adrienne being the seventh royal baby born in the past six years.

She joins her cousins Prince Alexander, who will turn two next month, and six-month-old Prince Gabriel, from Prince Carl Philip and wife Sofia, as well as six-year-old Princess Estelle, and two-year-old Prince Oscar, of Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram