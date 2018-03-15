News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

WATCH: Man's incredible car hack goes viral

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

When this guy got sick of the annoying door chime his car made while the key was in the ignition he decided to do something about it.

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
2:36

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
1:02

Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
0:20

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
1:54

Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges &amp; audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
3:33

Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges & audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
All Star Highlight: Fitzy's dad gets pranked!
0:53

All Star Highlight: Fitzy's dad gets pranked!
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets For Violet Grey & Reveals She Watches Youtube
2:32

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets For Violet Grey & Reveals She Watches Youtube
 

Although this nifty little hack is so good, chance are you'd struggle to even want to close the door.

Texas local Chris made the video and shared it on the 8 Bit Universe Youtube page.

volvo

This old Volvo has a very annoying door chime. Photo: Youtube

volvo car hack

Until Chris decided to change it. Photo: Facebook

In it you can see how when his car door is left open there is a warning chime that could definitely get on your nerves.

So instead, he switched out the sound panel, hidden within the wiring underneath the steering wheel, for one of his own creation.

And now when the car door is open instead of the chime, an 8 Bit Universe version of Toto's 'Africa' blares from the sound box.

toto Africa

A much better choice. Photo: Youtube

"I now have the only Volvo 240 in the world that plays Toto’s Africa as the open door chime," the video was titled.

And people are in love with the idea.

"This is the reason humanity still exists, because of genius pioneers like yourself﻿," one person commented on the video.

"This wouldn't be good for me; I would only drive with an open door﻿," another quipped.

"I want that in my car now," said another.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top