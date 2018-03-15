It's like a scene from Stephen King's The Mist. A taxi is forced to swerve and almost hits a tree after it is 'attacked' by ghostly mist.

Seriously freaky 'ghost fog' causes car crash

The ghost-like fog, which has been dubbed a demonic attack by viewers online, was caught by the dash cam of the car travelling behind the taxi.

Nothing seems out of the ordinary as the two cars drive along a road at night, when suddenly 'something' shoots across screen from the left and seems to hit the car in front.

It then veers off the road entirely and stops short within inches of a tree.

The above footage was uploaded to Youtube after being filmed in Hong Kong, China, in February, The Sun Daily reports.

In it, the driver of the vehicle behind the taxi can be also heard freaking out.

Can't blame him. We would be too.

It's since been watched over 40,000 times with many wondering what had happened.

"Weird," one person commented.

"I wonder what the driver would say," another asked.

But some seemed certain it was a 'demonic attack'.

"Speculating here; a demonic attack. Maybe the veil has been torn between the physical and spiritual," one person wrote.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram