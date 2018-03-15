We're struggling to work out what is going on in this strange footage.

Strange video shows 'headless' man casually walking down the street

The video, believed to be filmed in Malaysia and posted on social media, appears to show a headless man just casually strolling down the street.

It's clear the people filming from their car are shocked and confused from the tone in their voices as they try zoom in to get a better look.

First captured two years ago, the video has since resurfaced on the Facebook page Real Ghost videos, and has been viewed over 80,000 times.

"Sleepy Hollow indeed. Whoa. That's crazy," one person commented on the photo.

"This isn't real nobody can walk like that for that long without a head," another person tried to reason.

"What the hell," one person asked.

Despite people claiming the footage is fake, what may come as a completely surprise is that it actually isn't.

Dubbed the 'headless man of Ipoh', the 45-year-old man in the footage lives with a condition where his head drops to chest level.

When the video originally went viral, the man said he had been suffering from the problem for years, according to Free Malaysia Today.

And while the condition isn't exactly supernatural, doctors have unfortunately been unable to diagnose his condition or correct his neck.

So the man continues to attribute it to black magic.

