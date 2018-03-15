News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Aussie mums celebrate bodies with naked breastfeeding

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

If there’s anything that proves just how amazing our bodies are, its child birth.

Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
1:02

Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks doctors and nurses after open-heart surgery
1:04

Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks doctors and nurses after open-heart surgery
Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
2:12

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
Kylie Jenner Shows Off INCREDIBLE Rebound Body in a Thong on Snapchat One Month After Giving Birth
1:38

Kylie Jenner Shows Off INCREDIBLE Rebound Body in a Thong on Snapchat One Month After Giving Birth
Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
1:55

Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
2:32

Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
Kylie Jenner FINALLY Gives an Update on Baby Stormi, Including What She Looks Like!
1:57

Kylie Jenner FINALLY Gives an Update on Baby Stormi, Including What She Looks Like!
BEST Celeb Reactions To 2017 Grammy Nominations
2:37

BEST Celeb Reactions To 2017 Grammy Nominations
Kylie Jenner's SECRET Baby Shower REVEALED!
2:04

Kylie Jenner's SECRET Baby Shower REVEALED!
Camila Cabello Celebrates Life After Fifth Harmony in Cancun on Instagram
2:00

Camila Cabello Celebrates Life After Fifth Harmony in Cancun on Instagram
 

And these mums from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast celebrated what their bodies have achieved (and are still achieving) by hitting the beach for a naked breastfeeding session.

The 14 women hit the sand at Kawana Beach for an inspiring photoshoot with their babies.

breastfeeding naked on beach

A group of Aussie mums posed for a beautiful breastfeeding photoshoot by the beach. Photo: Trina Cary/Caters

The remarkable images were captured by photographer Trina Cary, who gathered the group with the idea of ‘spreading love’ and fighting the judgement that is often directed towards women’s bodies.

“I was absolutely ecstatic to see these mothers breastfeeding,” she says.

“And not just newborns, there were a variety of ages, a couple 18 months and above.”

It’s all about embracing physical changes that occur after pregnancy, and celebrating how strong and awe-inspiring women’s bodies actually are.

They were celebrating the strength of women's bodies. Photo: Trina Cary/Caters

“If I can help women learn to love their stretch marks, extra skin, lumps and bumps I will,” Trina says.

“We are all beautiful in our own way and we need to stop comparing ourselves to one another. We are all unique and that's okay.

“What's important is that we support and encourage each other to see the beauty inside ourselves.”

With reporting by Caters News

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top