Aussie mums celebrate bodies with naked breastfeeding

If there’s anything that proves just how amazing our bodies are, its child birth.

And these mums from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast celebrated what their bodies have achieved (and are still achieving) by hitting the beach for a naked breastfeeding session.

The 14 women hit the sand at Kawana Beach for an inspiring photoshoot with their babies.

The remarkable images were captured by photographer Trina Cary, who gathered the group with the idea of ‘spreading love’ and fighting the judgement that is often directed towards women’s bodies.

“I was absolutely ecstatic to see these mothers breastfeeding,” she says.

“And not just newborns, there were a variety of ages, a couple 18 months and above.”

It’s all about embracing physical changes that occur after pregnancy, and celebrating how strong and awe-inspiring women’s bodies actually are.

“If I can help women learn to love their stretch marks, extra skin, lumps and bumps I will,” Trina says.

“We are all beautiful in our own way and we need to stop comparing ourselves to one another. We are all unique and that's okay.

“What's important is that we support and encourage each other to see the beauty inside ourselves.”

