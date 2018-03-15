Thirsty thieves pinch entire vending machine

These guys must have been really desperate for a drink.

Police have released this hilarious footage showing two thieves pinching an entire vending machine and heaving it into the back of their ute.

“This is an interesting theft," the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote.

The video, released on March 14, shows one of the men approaching the machine to purchase a drink.

Now, whether he was scouting out the situation, or his drink which he had paid for got stuck in the machine is unclear. There have been many desperate attempts by people in the past to retrieve their snacks from vending machines.

He returns with an an accomplice, both of them with bandanas covering their faces.

The two men then load the entire vending machine into the back of their ute.

The police are still looking for the two men.

Look out for a trail of empty cans.

