Thirsty thieves pinch entire vending machine

Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Police have released this hilarious footage showing two thieves pinching an entire vending machine and heaving it into the back of their ute.

“This is an interesting theft," the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote.

vending machine

A man appears to buy a drink from a vending machine. Photo: Storyful

The video, released on March 14, shows one of the men approaching the machine to purchase a drink.

Now, whether he was scouting out the situation, or his drink which he had paid for got stuck in the machine is unclear. There have been many desperate attempts by people in the past to retrieve their snacks from vending machines.

Source: Giphy

He returns with an an accomplice, both of them with bandanas covering their faces.

The two men then load the entire vending machine into the back of their ute.

vending machine thieves

The men then load the machine into their ute. Photo: Storyful

The police are still looking for the two men.

Look out for a trail of empty cans.

