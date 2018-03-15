Would you pay $1 million for this property?

It’s the demoralising trend that’s seen millennials hopelessly abandon their real estate dreams and give in to guilt-free binging on their beloved avocado toast.

Now another outrageously priced dilapidated home has hit the Sydney property market with an astounding buyers guide of $1 million – with real estate agent Evan Gamkrelidze telling Be it will probably go for more.

Just weeks after a rubbish-strewn Newtown terrace saw social media erupt over the ridiculous state of real estate affairs, another house in similar condition located a few suburbs away has hit the market.

The four-bedroom home in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore looks like your ordinary terrace from the beautiful frontage.

But inside, a renovators delight – and by delight, we mean a complete clean out and re-build – awaits.

From the derelict kitchen missing wall tiles (but housing a garbage-covered cooktop and bench) with plaster hanging off the walls, to a living room full of rubbish and boasting vibrant acid-green walls, there’s a lot to be done to this property.

One of the bedrooms shows off bare brick walls and no ceiling, while another has a sizeable gap in the floor boards (people with pets or small children beware) and debris hanging down from the ceiling.

Despite all this, Evan claims there’s a market for these neglected homes, with The Block wannabes all seeing the potential – and paying top dollar for it.

“There was a terrace in Surry Hills that sold that was completely run down,” he tells Be. “You had to sign a non-disclosure statement to even walk through it. It sold for $1.6 million.”

“There was also a derelict one recently in Marrickville that was three bedrooms, and it sold for $1.2 million.”

Evan reveals ‘renovations are the big thing right now’, with the Stanmore property ad clearly tapping into that market.

“Dilapidated condition, ready to renovate,” it reads.

“Rare opportunity to start from scratch.”

Over the past 20 years - which is almost as long Eddie McGuire has been hosting Who Wants to be a Millionaire - the average Sydney house price has risen from $233,000 to $1.1 million in 2017.

Melbourne isn't far behind, with their average house price last year coming in at $850,000 compared to $142,000 two decades ago.

