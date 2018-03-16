Pilots have been left confused and stunned after spotting a huge ‘UFO’ passing over their passenger planes – and an audio recording has captured every word of their conversation.

Pilots shocked by huge UFO passing planes

The planes were travelling between the Sonoran Desert National Monument and the New Mexico Border in the US on February 24, when a pilot asked over the radio whether the ‘traffic’ has passed above them.

The N71PG Learjet aircraft was flying at around 37,000ft, but when the controller responded ‘negative’ (meaning there was nothing to his knowledge that should have been in the sky) both realised something was amiss.

“Something did,” the pilot replies in the audio above.

To add to the confusion, another pilot can be heard joining the conversation and says “a UFO”.

“Yeah,” the first pilot confirmed.

The official audio recordings from the FAA of Albuquerque Centre air traffic control, were obtained and revealed by website The Drive.

But that wasn’t the end of the encounter.

Minutes later the controller told another flight, travelling behind the original jet to keep a lookout, which left the captain of the American Airlines flight confused and asking “if anything passes over us?”

The controller confirmed the previous encounter and repeated the request.

And in another shock, a minute later the airbus responded: “Yeah something just passed over us.”

The exchange all happened within six minutes but surprisingly the incident was not investigated further, reports The Express.

