Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Prince Harry 'refuses' to sign prenup

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Prince Harry is picking love over his fortune as he has reportedly refused to sign a prenup ahead of his marriage to actress Meghan Markle.

The British royal is said to be worth around AU$50 million but is said to be confident their relationship will stand the test of time.

"There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup," a source told the Mail Online. "He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything."

Prince Harry and Meghan markle

Prince Harry has reportedly 'refused' to sign a prenup ahead of his wedding to actress Meghan Markle? Photo: Getty

The rather romantic gesture comes after the 33-year-old was reportedly under pressure to 'safeguard' his fortune.

Interestingly, his dad, Prince Charles, did not sign a prenup before marrying mum Diana and the result was a painful and drawn-out divorce that took almost a year to settle.

Prince Harry is thought to be worth around AU$50 million but confident his marriage will last. Source: Getty

Because of this, experts had speculated that Harry would walk the same line when he wed the former Suits star, listening to his father rather that their advisers.

“Harry will be guided by his father, the Prince of Wales and his brother - neither had prenups,” she told family lawyer, Kim Aucott, told Express.co.uk in January.


Royal divorce

Charles and Diana didn't have one and it resulted in a painful and very public divorce. Photo: Getty

“Even after Charles’ horrific divorce with Diana, he chose not to take out a prenup.”

Of course, Meghan has already experienced divorce once before, when her marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended after two years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first official engagement looked super loved up. Source: Getty Images

It is not known how the 36-year-old — who is worth around AU$7 million — felt about having a prenup agreement in place.

The couple are set to marry on May 19 which is also against tradition as it falls on a Saturday.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

