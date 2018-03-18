Prince Harry 'refuses' to sign prenup

Prince Harry is picking love over his fortune as he has reportedly refused to sign a prenup ahead of his marriage to actress Meghan Markle.

The British royal is said to be worth around AU$50 million but is said to be confident their relationship will stand the test of time.

"There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup," a source told the Mail Online. "He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything."

The rather romantic gesture comes after the 33-year-old was reportedly under pressure to 'safeguard' his fortune.

Interestingly, his dad, Prince Charles, did not sign a prenup before marrying mum Diana and the result was a painful and drawn-out divorce that took almost a year to settle.

Because of this, experts had speculated that Harry would walk the same line when he wed the former Suits star, listening to his father rather that their advisers.

“Harry will be guided by his father, the Prince of Wales and his brother - neither had prenups,” she told family lawyer, Kim Aucott, told Express.co.uk in January.

“Even after Charles’ horrific divorce with Diana, he chose not to take out a prenup.”

Of course, Meghan has already experienced divorce once before, when her marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended after two years.

It is not known how the 36-year-old — who is worth around AU$7 million — felt about having a prenup agreement in place.

The couple are set to marry on May 19 which is also against tradition as it falls on a Saturday.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram