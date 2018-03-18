Fitspo blogger kept 50kgs weight gain 'secret'

A woman who found Internet fame after losing 50kgs naturally has just undergone weight loss surgery after admitting she kept her weight gain a 'secret' from her followers.

Ariana Omipi became a fitspo personality on social media in 2014 after transforming herself in just seven months on a high-fat, low carb ketogenic diet.

But after re-gaining the weight, she heartbreakingly tried to keep it a secret from her 30,000 followers for fear of 'letting them down.'

"My body was constantly telling me I needed food and I didn't know what to do about it," the 23-year-old told Stuff.co.nz. "I would cook these beautiful healthy meals but then I'd need three, sometimes four servings of it just to feel satisfied and full.

She admitted it was 'so hard because I felt like I was trying my hardest' but as her weight crept back up she felt she'd 'let down' her loyal followers.

The pressure to maintain her healthy image led to Ariana curating a false image of herself on social media, with her online pictures looking nothing like she did in real life.

"I had a few awkward instances when I ran into people on the street and they would be a little confused about how I looked, because of the weight gain," she said. "They would never say anything negative, but they were definitely confused."

The Kiwi underwent surgery to remove the majority of her stomach, and already says her life has 'changed for the better.'

"I'm not going to have to have food on my mind constantly," she told the publication. "I used to be at a point where I would be eating dinner but wondering what I was going to make for dessert, and breakfast the next day. It becomes quite obsessive."

After keeping her struggle a secret for so long, the wellness blogger decided to share the truth with her fans and revealed she was having gastric sleeve surgery.

The response has been an outpouring of support, with many congratulating her on being 'real.'

