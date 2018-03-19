News

Prince Charles jealous of Kate and Wills

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

From their fairy tale wedding, to starting a gorgeous young family; the epic love story between Prince William and Kate Middleton has captivated the world - but apparently not everyone in the royal family is all that pleased.

After his own relationships have turned public opinion against him, Prince Charles is said to be envious of his son and daughter-in-law, according to a new book.

Author Tom Bower claims in his unauthorised biography, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, that 69-year-old Charles feared the next generation was supplanting him after Wills’ extremely popular wedding in 2011.

prince Charles jealous

Charles is reportedly jealous of his son and daughter-in-law. Photo: Getty

Kate and wills

Kate and Wills are very well loved by the public. Photo: Getty

“Once Kate married William, Charles grew worried that the public’s attention was switching to them,” Bower wrote.

He went on to claim that Charles had to push back his own travel plans to accommodate the newlyweds’ tour of Canada just two months after their big day.

“To his [Charles’] disappointment, the Canadian government had asked for his proposed tour of the country to be delayed, so that his son and new daughter-in-law could visit first.

“Charles saw Kate and William as the new stars and feared he’d be in trouble.”

Charles and diana

The future king was overshadowed by his first wife Diana. Photo: Getty

royal wedding

The royal wedding threatened to completely side-line Charles. Photo: Getty

This isn’t the first time Charles, who ended up visiting Canada in 2012 with his wife Camilla, has been accused of jealousy towards his eldest son.

Just after the royal wedding, royal writer Phil Dampier said Charles was being ‘side-lined’.

“Charles felt overshadowed by Diana and now it seems he feels overshadowed by their son,” he told The Mirror.

“Some people may think he is jealous. I have always felt that as soon as William got married, Charles would feel side-lined.”

In his explosive book, Bower also claimed that after his grandson Prince George was born, Charles was wary of the time Kate’s parents were spending with the child, and felt ‘isolated’ and ‘usurped’.

He was also apparently jealous of his grandson's relationship with Kate's parents. Photo: Getty

