WATCH: Investigator shocked as ghost disappears through wall

Eerie footage has emerged showing a ghostly figure of a woman wearing what looks like a dress and heels before she disappears through a wall.

Tony Ferguson captured the spine-tingling footage of what he believes to be the ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife aboard the HMS Victory.

The 33-year-old was enjoying a day out last week exploring the vessel, which was Lord Nelson’s flagship in the Battle of Trafalgar, when he started to feel like someone – or something – was following him.

“I arrived at the HMS Victory first thing in the morning and I knew I had the whole upper chamber to myself but I kept feeling like someone was following me,” he said.

“I got out my camera and as I panned around the camera picked up this woman in a dress.”

Tony, who has a passion for paranormal investigation, didn’t see anything with his naked eye, but when he watched the footage back he had clearly captured a womanly figure.

“She walked straight across the chamber and then disappeared through a solid wall so she must have gone through it,” he said.

“What is so strange is I didn’t see anything at all with my own eyes.”

Nelson’s wife is said to have visited him often during his time as vice-admiral and Tony claims tourists regularly claim to have seen the couple’s spirits haunting the historic site.

“The HMS Victory is known for its hauntings and lots of people have said they’ve seen Admiral Nelson and his wife over the years,” Tony said.

“The upper chamber would have been an area reserved for the highest-ranking officers so it’s where Nelson and his wife would have spent most their time together.”

The HMS Victory, which is more than 250 years old, has been situated at Portsmouth Historic Dock since 1922 and is open to the public as a living museum.

“It must have been her following me around the ship. Spirits are really intrigued by the living,” the Southampton local said.

“I felt so lucky to have captured such clear footage of a paranormal experience. I’ve had quite a few in my life so they don’t frighten me anymore.”

Throughout his childhood Tony had a number of ghostly encounters with the spirits of a man and young girl in his grandad’s house.

After his paranormal experiences only became more frequent as an adult, Tony became convinced that something about his ‘energy’ attracts spooks.

“I decided to pursue this gift and picked up paranormal investigation as a hobby. At first, I didn’t share my videos or photos with anyone because it was a very personal journey.

“But after a while I decided I wanted to share some of the amazing things I have seen to open other people’s eyes to the paranormal world.”

