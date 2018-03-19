Grandma's hilarious demands to Amazon's Alexa go viral

Amazon‘s Alexa was created to make everyday life easier, letting you order household items and ask how the day’s weather is looking.

Alexa will serve according to your commands as best she can with a serene voice (and strange cackling). But no matter how much Jeff Bezos wanted the virtual assistant to deliver on her promise, this adorable 98-year-old grandmother’s peculiar request was one Alexa was not able to conceive of.

“Alaska, Scratch my back!” Teofila Pegollo, who is fondly called 'Lola Openg' by her loved ones, stole the millions of hearts on Facebook by trying and hilariously failing to communicate with artificial intelligence in this minute-minute viral video.

The adorable video was posted by one of her grandchildren, Jonathan Gonzalez. The 33-year-old tells Yahoo Lifestyle his grandmother has no idea what a 'like' or Facebook 'view' means. So telling her that she has gotten over 3 million of them is not important to her, but what did make her happy was making those millions of people happy.

“I asked her how she felt spread joy and laughter among thousands. She said she’s very happy,” he says. “She has such a strong personality and she’s genuine in everything she does. She lives a carefree life and I believe that’s what keeps her going at this age.”

Lola Openg, Gonzales says, is not a regular grandma. She is a cool grandma.

“Most people her age would rather stay home. Lola Openg, is down for anything - trips, adventures, going out,” he says.

Along with her husband, Lola Openg moved to California in 1977 from the Philippines. She was married for 60 years and has five daughters. She was a 'very talented seamstress,' says Gonzales. Lola Openg has lived a full life and shows no signs of slowing down.

“I joked about celebrating her viral success going on a cruise to Alaska," he adds. "She said she’s ready whenever I am.”

We hope they can make those cruise plans with Amazon Alexa’s help.

