The Internet is baffled by Trump's pocket square

Once again we can rely on US President Donald Trump to bring the Internet into frenzy over his unusual antics.

This time it's because of his pocket square.

Rather than the typical fabric square that sits neatly in the breast pocket of a suit jacket, Donald Trump instead wore a handful of green leaves tucked in his pocket.

While the shrub was actually a handful of shamrock worn to honour Irish PM Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's visit to the White House, many confused it for watercress and hilariously took to twitter to question his choices:

Why has Donald Trump got watercress growing out of his suit jacket ?😂😱 #bbcnews — mark hawkins (@markhawkins1969) March 15, 2018

Have I had a stroke or is Donald Trump growing cress in his top pocket? pic.twitter.com/KI11kpmrEe — Fearghas Kelly (@FearghasKelly) March 15, 2018

Donald Trump was gifted a bowl of the traditional shamrock shrub from the Irish Prime Minister, who was also be seen wearing it nestled in his suit pocket during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation.

The visit came ahead of St. Patricks Day and saw Trump professing he, "loved the Irish."

"I would love to visit Ireland soon, I will come, I love it, I have property there, I will go." Trump said when asked if he would visit the country.

The president then went on to add that the Irish were people, “full of love, warmth, grit and resolve” as he talked about the close bond between the two countries.

“The US has truly been blessed with the luck of the Irish to have you with us today,” he concluded.

So while we wouldn't put it past Trump to attempt to start a new trend of wearing watercress in his breast pocket, the reality was actually just a bit of Irish tradition in celebration of St. Patricks Day.

