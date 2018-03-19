News

The Internet is baffled by Trump's pocket square

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Once again we can rely on US President Donald Trump to bring the Internet into frenzy over his unusual antics.

This time it's because of his pocket square.

Rather than the typical fabric square that sits neatly in the breast pocket of a suit jacket, Donald Trump instead wore a handful of green leaves tucked in his pocket.

People took to question why it appeared Donald Trump was wearing watercress in his suit jacket. Source: Getty

When it was really a handful of traditional Irish shamrock. Source: Getty

While the shrub was actually a handful of shamrock worn to honour Irish PM Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's visit to the White House, many confused it for watercress and hilariously took to twitter to question his choices:





Donald Trump was gifted a bowl of the traditional shamrock shrub from the Irish Prime Minister, who was also be seen wearing it nestled in his suit pocket during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation.

Irish PM Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also presented Donald Trump with a whole bowl of Shamrock ahead of St. Patricks Day. Source: Getty

The visit came ahead of St. Patricks Day and saw Trump professing he, "loved the Irish."

"I would love to visit Ireland soon, I will come, I love it, I have property there, I will go." Trump said when asked if he would visit the country.

The president then went on to add that the Irish were people, “full of love, warmth, grit and resolve” as he talked about the close bond between the two countries.

Trump went on to profess his love for the Irish and said the US had been truly blessed for their visit. Source: Getty

“The US has truly been blessed with the luck of the Irish to have you with us today,” he concluded.

So while we wouldn't put it past Trump to attempt to start a new trend of wearing watercress in his breast pocket, the reality was actually just a bit of Irish tradition in celebration of St. Patricks Day.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au



