Playing with fireworks can be all fun and games until something goes terribly wrong.

Woman accidentally shoots firework into a crowd

Which is exactly what happened in this video, when one women accidentally shot hers into a crowd of people.

After setting it alight, the woman accidentally drops the firework to the ground which is when you can hear someone scream in the background, "Oh my God!!"

A few heart-stopping seconds later the firework skyrockets and explodes into a big crowd of people standing only meters away.

Then, utter shock as the video sharply cuts off.

Unfortunately we can't really see the extent of the impact but we can assume it would have caused some substantial injuries.

In many places, including parts of America and the UK, it is not uncommon to be able to purchase fireworks for public use but thankfully these are generally weaker in explosive power compared to professional displays.

Users on Reddit have also shared their comments on the video that went viral:

"Stupid fun to life changing disaster in 1/2 a second," someone commented.

While another said, "This is why can't have nice things."

