Woman accidentally shoots firework into a crowd

Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Playing with fireworks can be all fun and games until something goes terribly wrong.

Which is exactly what happened in this video, when one women accidentally shot hers into a crowd of people.

After setting it alight, the woman accidentally drops the firework to the ground which is when you can hear someone scream in the background, "Oh my God!!"

It started off looking like good fun, but went terribly wrong within a couple of seconds. Source: Youtube

A few heart-stopping seconds later the firework skyrockets and explodes into a big crowd of people standing only meters away.

Then, utter shock as the video sharply cuts off.

The women first dropped the firework to the ground before it launched. Source: Youtube.

The heart-stopping moment just as the firework begins to explode into a crowd of people. Source: Youtube

Unfortunately we can't really see the extent of the impact but we can assume it would have caused some substantial injuries.

In many places, including parts of America and the UK, it is not uncommon to be able to purchase fireworks for public use but thankfully these are generally weaker in explosive power compared to professional displays.

Users on Reddit have also shared their comments on the video that went viral:

"Stupid fun to life changing disaster in 1/2 a second," someone commented.

While another said, "This is why can't have nice things."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

