Charles' pampered prince demands

We knew that being a prince would come with some high class perks, but never would we have expected Prince Charles' life to be this luxuriously pampered.

A new biography on the prince is making some pretty wild claims about his supposed 'diva demands', including not being able to go anywhere without his entire bedroom.

That's right, apparently when packing for a trip Prince Charles will ensure to bring a truckload filled with his own comforts including, his orthopaedic bed, his own linen, landscapes of the Scottish Highlands and even his own toilet seat and toilet paper!

Talk about extravagant.

According to the book, Prince Charles also likes to travel with an entourage of staff that consists of a butler, two valets, a chef, a private secretary, a typist and his bodyguards.

The biography is called Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles and was written by investigative journalist Tom Bower to give an insight into the luxuries us normal folk just couldn't imagine.

It even reports that the 69-year-old makes five outfit changes a day and has staff accompany him at events with preprepared flasks full of a martini mix.

Now, that could really come in handy sometimes.

Bower also notes the changes to his wife's life, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

For instance she appears to have adopted Charles' habit of sending a list of foods they like and dislike prior to an upcoming event as well as only travelling with a chauffeur-driven car or, when flying, by private jets.

However since these revelations have come out, Charles' lawyers have been very quick to dismiss Bowers claims.

Oh how it could be to live the life of a royal, although we have to admit, that is a whole lot to organise for a weekend getaway.

