Royal scandal brought Harry and Meghan together

There’s nothing like finding the cracks in the seemingly perfect lives of the rich and famous to make you feel a little better about your own less glamorous one.

But it seems it isn’t only us mere mortals who get a thrill watching the drama of the royal household unfold on The Crown, with a royal expert claiming that the show is one of the things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first bonded over.

In her new book Harry: Life, Loss and Love, author and royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, claims that it was those many cosy nights spent cuddling up on the couch in front of the telly that really cemented the couple’s feelings for each other.

“An accomplished cook, Meghan loved to make extravagant dinners for Harry,” she writes in an excerpt, “and they enjoyed staying in and eating her delicious homemade meals and watching films and TV shows like The Crown”.

The couple themselves confessed to spending most of their date nights at home in their Nottingham Cottage apartment on the grounds of Kensington Palace, with Prince Harry even recommending ‘home dating’ in their official engagement interview with the BBC.

“We got closer in a short period of time,” he says, “…watching TV, cooking dinner, just the two of us in the cottage together”.

“If anyone else is listening at home, maybe slow down on the dates and spend more time at home!” he jokes.

Nicholl also goes on to claim that Meghan settled seamlessly into life at the palace, saying, “She was so at home at Nottingham Cottage that she had a wardrobe of clothes in Harry's closet and had flown several more suitcases of belongings over.”

She also says Meghan was quick to start calling the cottage ‘home’ and making her mark on the place.

"She had certainly transformed Nottingham Cottage, tastefully adding some feminine touches to the bachelor décor, including fresh flowers, organic cookbooks and her favourite Le Labo Santal 26 scented candles."

For those who haven’t been bingeing on the Netflix drama, The Crown details the early years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and follows the many scandals and sagas that accompanied them.

The first two seasons are filled with affairs, forbidden love and ruthless regulations, while producers are promising to skip forward to the Charles, Camilla and Diana years in the next two seasons.

Harry’s cousin and bride-to-be Princess Eugenie, has confessed to watching "a couple of episodes" and says that while she "can’t speak for everyone" in the family, she thinks the story is beautiful and something to be proud of.

