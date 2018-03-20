News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Naked woman pranks change room staff

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman has completely shocked shopping centre staff by wandering into a store's change rooms naked.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

In the newest video by Jen The Body Painter, model Shokhzoda was decked out in what looked to be a pair of jeans and a pink polka dot top.

But really she was wearing nothing but body paint.

jen the body painter

One of these women is wearing nothing but body paint. Photo: Instagram/Jenthebodypainter

Heading into a shopping centre disguised with a real black coat, she picks out some clothes to try on and heads into the change rooms.

Stripping down she then pops out and asks employees about her outfit.

body paint

The model asks for an opinion on her outfit. Photo: Instagram/Jenthebodypainter

While we are super convinced by the paint, these employees weren't so easy to fool.

They deal with clothes every single day and knew something was up straight away.

body paint prank

But these employees know clothes. Photo: Instagram/Jenthebodypainter

They were still blown away by how great the paint looked and were very happy to compliment the model on how great she looked.

Would you have been able to tell?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top