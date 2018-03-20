Can you spot this awkward breakfast TV fail?

Breakfast TV presenters have laughed off an awkward live TV fail this week, but can you spot what happened?

BBC Breakfast was hosting stars Kevin and Karen Clifton, and Alexandra Burke during a live segment, when their floor manager was caught on set and forced to dive behind the couch to hide from the cameras.

And while she did a pretty good job of staying hidden, eagle-eyed viewers did spot her shoes slide out from behind the couch.

Of course presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker found the whole thing hilarious, checking in on floor manager Tracey, as she hide on the floor.

At one point Walker peered over the sofa to ask Tracey if she was alright.

He also later too to Twitter to share a behind the scenes shot "giving a whole new meaning to the job floor manager".

The wonderful Tracey giving a whole new meaning to the job of ‘Floor Manager’ live on @BBCBreakfast this morning 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PLy5d9p0An — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 19, 2018

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter, many saying they were left in a fit of giggles after the incident.

Sometimes people are simply floored by their job. — Robbie Warner (@Rab53) March 19, 2018

That was so funny 😊😊😊😂😂😂 — Ian Bailey (@Ibee51) March 19, 2018

" Lying Down On The Job " good job if you can get it 🤡 — dave wall (@59_dai) March 19, 2018

Brilliant while you were talking a pair of boots appeared at the end of the sofa 😂😂😂😂😂 — BallyD (@DaveBall65) March 19, 2018

Was it just too much for her? — David J (@d_jooste) March 19, 2018

