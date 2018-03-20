News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Can you spot this awkward breakfast TV fail?

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Breakfast TV presenters have laughed off an awkward live TV fail this week, but can you spot what happened?

Can you spot this awkward breakfast TV fail?

Can you spot this awkward breakfast TV fail?

BBC Breakfast was hosting stars Kevin and Karen Clifton, and Alexandra Burke during a live segment, when their floor manager was caught on set and forced to dive behind the couch to hide from the cameras.

And while she did a pretty good job of staying hidden, eagle-eyed viewers did spot her shoes slide out from behind the couch.

bbc breakfast

The couch was packed on BBC Breakfast. Photo: BBC Breakfast

Of course presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker found the whole thing hilarious, checking in on floor manager Tracey, as she hide on the floor.

At one point Walker peered over the sofa to ask Tracey if she was alright.

live tv fail

Viewers spotted Tracey's foot slip out from behind the couch. Photo: BBC Breakfast

He also later too to Twitter to share a behind the scenes shot "giving a whole new meaning to the job floor manager".

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter, many saying they were left in a fit of giggles after the incident.





Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top