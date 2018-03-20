Woman hilariously loses it on ride

Some people love rides that fling you hundreds of metres in the air, and some people just don’t.

Irish footballer Megan Connolly is one of those people who definitely doesn’t, which is why her experience – and hilarious reaction – on a slingshot amusement park ride is going viral.

Megan, who plays for the Republic of Ireland, posted a clip of her on the ride on St Patrick’s Day, and the Twitterverse is having an absolute field day with it.

The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018

With stars such as Zach Braff even re-tweeting Megan's epic reaction, and over 1 million views and counting, the video shows Megan and a much-calmer friend Dallas Dorosy awaiting their fate on the slingshot.

Megan did not like this ride. https://t.co/uqdN8Ur3QH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 19, 2018

“Oh my god, I'm f*****g freaking out,” Megan says. “Do we know when we're going to go?”

The girls are then shot 90 metres up in the air, and that’s when Megan’s absolutely priceless freak out takes place.

Meanwhile Dallas seems to be having the time of her life.

Watch the video above to see how Megan (doesn’t) cope with it.

