Meet the 11-year-old who reads to chickens

An 11-year-old with autism says reading to her therapy chickens helps her develop social skills, and build confidence and self-esteem.

Summer Farrelly, who reads to her bird companions daily, says she reaps a range of benefits from it, including character building, speech therapy and relaxation.

"I have a special connection with chickens,” Summer said.

"They make me feel loved, needed, valued and special.”

Though the young innovator, from Bundaberg, enjoys reading stories based around chickens.

But ironically, she says the therapy pets themselves prefer Roald Dahl novels.

Admitting the chicks make no judgement when she stumbles on her words or makes any mistakes, Summer is confident to use plenty of character voices and relatable funny antics.

"Chickens are funny, smart and a chicken’s love doesn't discriminate," she said.

Realising the birds could help the rest of their family – who have all been diagnosed with autism – they decided to set up a therapeutic program.

Chickens to Love was founded in 2017 by Summer and mum Cynthia, after a blind pet chicken helped the young girl through a tough time.

She now hopes to help others with the same diagnosis.

"Autism is my ability and my superpower,” she said.

"I like to focus on what I can achieve, not what I can't achieve."

Mum Cynthia believes despite Summer’s young age, she's making a difference for so many others.

"She has developed this recognised therapeutic chicken program and then decided that we need to take it on the road so that everyone can have access to it,” Cynthia said.

"I'm a proud parent, I can't wait to see what she does next."

With additional reporting by Caters News.

