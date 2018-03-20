Empty stations are spooky places at the best of times, but these workers were more than a little shocked when they saw something very supernatural pop up on their CCTV footage.

Ghost train caught on CCTV spooks station master

The eerie video, which was posted to YouTube, appears to show an empty platform, when out of nowhere, the ghostly figure of a train rolls in.

It looks just like a regular train with headlights at the front, except that the body of the vehicle is completely transparent.

While it pauses at the platform in Baotou, China, no passengers get on or off, and it eventually pulls away as you’d normally expect.

The video is believed to have been filmed earlier this month and has since gone viral in China where people have been at a loss to explain what they’ve seen.

The account that originally shared the footage on YouTube captioned it by saying local security were baffled by the event.

"When the station's security [were] watching the surveillance cameras they noticed this," it says.

"My source said that in the 12 years he has worked there he has never seen anything like this before and hopes he never does again."

