'UFO' races past passenger jet shocking locals

Eerie footage of a UFO speeding past a passenger jet in the US has sent conspiracy theorists into meltdown.

The incident was caught on camera by a local resident of New Hampshire in the US, and appears to show what looks like a flying saucer chasing a jet, before it catches up, overtakes and speeds past the plane.

The baffled resident submitted the footage to the Mutual UFO Network hoping to get some answers, reports The Sun.

"I am told that military pilots train in the mountains around where I live and I’ve always enjoyed seeing them fly through," the witness said in the report.

"This happens all the time. Jets and helicopters are a common sighting. So I naturally saw the jet and did a double take, because there was something following it.”

The video was originally filmed in 2016 and has just been shared by Youtube channel NowYouKnow.

It's already been viewed over 32,000 times with many leaving comments saying they are 'amazed'.

"That is freaking amazing! If that video is real and no CGI, it has got to be one of the best ever if not the best," one person commented.

"I wonder if anybody on the plane saw the ufo﻿," another asked.

"I would like to see what the pilots saw," wrote another.

Others however were quick to call out the conspiracy theorists saying the footage was either fake, or offering more plausible explanations.

"Three hundred passengers on board and no one has a cell phone, haha try again," one person quipped.

"It’s two planes travelling at different altitudes, one creating a vapour trail," explained another.

"That is not a passenger airline. That is a government aircraft administering chemical trails," another added. "Con trails from commercial airlines do not leave trails that long and far behind. As for the UFO, they're probably just aiding them. I doubt its a chase. Just another mystery we can't confirm."

What do you think? Take a look at the video above and decide for yourself.

