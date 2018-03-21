Supermarket sign fail spells out rude word

Late night shoppers in New Zealand were left sniggering and smirking after coming across a broken supermarket sign that spelled out a very rude word.

Catherine Sayce was visiting her local Countdown supermarket – a subsidiary of Woolworths - in Mangere, Auckland, when she noticed something wasn’t quite right.

A bulb had broken inside the ‘o’ of the lit-up logo, which left an undesirable four-letter word glowing in the dark.

“I definitely did a double take when I noticed the sign spelled out a naughty word,” 28-year-old Catherine says, after seeing the sign on Monday night.

“I was amazed people seemed to be going about their daily shop and walking in without paying attention to the sign.

“I don’t normally pay a lot of attention to the lights on supermarket logos – unless of course, they spell out a horrific swear word.”

Not one to keep the mistake to herself, Catherine shared it on social media where she says, “everyone has been saying how funny it is.”

“I was surprised they left any of the lights on in the sign when they realised what it spelled,” she adds.

“I drove past this morning and there was a man in a cherry picker with the ‘o’.”

In total, the sign appears to have been left with the crucial letter ‘o’ missing for three days.

A spokesman for Countdown confirmed on Wednesday that the sign has now been fixed.

With reporting by Caters News

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram