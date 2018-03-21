News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Supermarket sign fail spells out rude word

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Late night shoppers in New Zealand were left sniggering and smirking after coming across a broken supermarket sign that spelled out a very rude word.

Couple Reveals Pregnancy News While Posing for Family Photo
1:04

Couple Reveals Pregnancy News While Posing for Family Photo
Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
0:26

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
Woman Returns Home and Surprises Brother for Christmas
0:40

Woman Returns Home and Surprises Brother for Christmas
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Official Trailer
1:29

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Official Trailer
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Rampaging Cockatoo Dominates Her Living Space
1:30

Rampaging Cockatoo Dominates Her Living Space
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
1:31

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Josh Gad Pens Emotional Tribute to Family Friend Who Lost His Son in Fla. School Shooting
1:24

Josh Gad Pens Emotional Tribute to Family Friend Who Lost His Son in Fla. School Shooting
TROMBONER??? | Family Feud
0:44

TROMBONER??? | Family Feud
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
 

Catherine Sayce was visiting her local Countdown supermarket – a subsidiary of Woolworths - in Mangere, Auckland, when she noticed something wasn’t quite right.

A bulb had broken inside the ‘o’ of the lit-up logo, which left an undesirable four-letter word glowing in the dark.

A broken lightbulb resulted in a very rude word being lit up in Auckland. Photo: Caters

“I definitely did a double take when I noticed the sign spelled out a naughty word,” 28-year-old Catherine says, after seeing the sign on Monday night.

“I was amazed people seemed to be going about their daily shop and walking in without paying attention to the sign.

“I don’t normally pay a lot of attention to the lights on supermarket logos – unless of course, they spell out a horrific swear word.”

The sign is supposed to be spelt like this. Photo: Countdown

Not one to keep the mistake to herself, Catherine shared it on social media where she says, “everyone has been saying how funny it is.”

“I was surprised they left any of the lights on in the sign when they realised what it spelled,” she adds.

“I drove past this morning and there was a man in a cherry picker with the ‘o’.”

In total, the sign appears to have been left with the crucial letter ‘o’ missing for three days.

A spokesman for Countdown confirmed on Wednesday that the sign has now been fixed.

With reporting by Caters News

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top