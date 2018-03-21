The chilling reason Tyler Henry became a psychic

He's one of the most famous psychics and has given readings to biggest celebrities in the world.

But star of Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, has told Be that his unusual occupation chose him in the most heartbreaking way.

Detailing his first premonition at age 10, he revealed he saw his own grandma's death before it even happened.

"I woke up, shortly before midnight, and basically had this memory of my grandmother dying," he said. "But at the time my grandmother was alive."

The 22-year-old went on to explain that memory was so vivid he became super 'upset' and ran into his mum's room, who tried to reassure him it was a bad dream.

"I was crying and upset," he went on. "And as I was telling it to her, her phone rang. When she picked it up, it was the news that my grandmother had just passed away."

Talk about chilling.

Tyler — who has performed readings on Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalia and La Toya Jackson — went on to describe how during his sleep he had received the message from the other side 'intuitively' and has since led to his hugely successful career assisting celebs connect with their loved ones.

His skill took several years to develop, with Tyler telling Be that from the ages of 10 to 13 he spent a lot of time 'refining' his ability.

"I didn't really do it consciously, it just kind of happened," he said, calling his grandma's death as the 'catalyst' for discovering his gift.

"But I would find when I was at school, walking the PE tracks I would kind of get feelings and impressions about people I was around.

"In one instance I looked over at a kid and I asked him if he had an uncle named Sal, and he did. He said his uncle's name was Salvador," he went on, explaining this 'trend' started happening that helped him fine tune his psychic abilities.

Now Tyler — who says he grew up in a religious household that didn't believe in spiritual ongoings — has one of the most successful reality shows in the world, with episodes drawing in millions of viewers.

He hit the headlines in December 2016 for predicting the death of singer Robin Thicke's dad, Alan, when he died suddenly from heart problems just three months after Tyler had told passed on a message from a family member to get it checked out.

"There is a man who is very stubborn who passed away, he acknowledges dying because of a heart problem," Tyler told him, during an episode of Hollywood Medium. "His message is don’t be stubborn like I was… it could have been treatable if we had known about it."

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry streams Thursdays on hayu, same day as the US.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram