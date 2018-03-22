Model celebrates scars after needing heart transplant from Bali virus

At 24, Brisbane woman Bec Craven boarded a plane to Bali to embark on what she thought would be the trip of a lifetime. Instead, she ended up contracting a mystery virus that resulted in her needing a heart transplant.

It all started when Bec, then an aspiring model, returned home from her holiday not quite feeling like herself.

Numerous visits to the doctor saw her treated for pneumonia, but after collapsing at home, she was found to have heart failure and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy: a heart disease that required a transplant.

Her heart deteriorated so quickly over the following months, that Bec needed to be fitted with a mechanical heart while waiting for her transplant, after doctors told her she would only have two weeks to live if they didn't operate immediately.

Now two years on from the transplant operation - and after surviving allergic reactions, kidney failure and nerve damage - Bec has taken to Instagram to a share side-by-side image of how her scars have healed to celebrate the procedure that saved her life.

“Taking time out today to reflect on the last two years of having a heart transplant,” she wrote.

“The photo on the left is a picture I uploaded on my Instagram five weeks after receiving a new heart and the one on right was only a few weeks ago," she wrote.

"Where have those two years gone! Having a transplant has not just been a blessing but an eye-opening experience."

Speaking about the pressures society places on women to have perfect bodies, Bec felt it was important to share her own story.

“The pressures of our society can be pretty crazy and hard to deal with,” her post continued.

“Scars were always something that you felt like you had to hide but GUESS WHAT it’s 2018 and scars are not only labelled beautiful, special, unique but are powerful and storytelling.”

While her journey to a transplant wasn’t exactly smooth - including three bouts of pneumonia and a heart functioning at just 23 per cent - Bec believes her experience only strengthened her.

“Show the world what your made of! There will always be those annoying people that comment nasty things but you will shine above that. You can wave to them from top,” she wrote.

The post resonated with her followers, who praised the model for breaking down common misconceptions and spreading a message of self-love.

“I have liver transplant scars and other surgery scars too and I’m proud of them. They tell a story of who we are and how far we’ve come,” commented one follower.

“Five years post heart transplant in May. I love seeing people rocking their scars,” added another.

While Bec admits she hasn’t always loved her scars, she’s learning to embrace the marks on her body for the strength it represents.

“Love yourself… you are worth every penny and more.”

