News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania driven to 'breaking point' by Trump

What you should really bring to see a new parent

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

We all have the best intentions when it comes to wanting to buy gifts for new parents, but did you ever stop and think that your gift may not be what they really need right at this moment?

Cape Town families continue to collect water during the drought
0:43

Cape Town families continue to collect water during the drought
Panic as popular Kmart item is withdrawn as a 'safety precaution'
1:01

Panic as popular Kmart item is withdrawn as a 'safety precaution'
Seagull Released After Being Stuck in Kmart For Three Days
0:35

Seagull Released After Being Stuck in Kmart For Three Days
Kid Sits Inside Giant Slime Bubble
0:55

Kid Sits Inside Giant Slime Bubble
Mom and Boyfriend Arrested After 1-Year-Old Found Dead in Plastic Container in Their Closet: Police
0:52

Mom and Boyfriend Arrested After 1-Year-Old Found Dead in Plastic Container in Their Closet: Police
The Artist Turning Trash Into Treasured Art | MAKING MAD
2:31

The Artist Turning Trash Into Treasured Art | MAKING MAD
Animals Accept A Little Human Kindness

Animals Accept A Little Human Kindness
Is It Safe To Reuse Plastic Food Containers?
0:42

Is It Safe To Reuse Plastic Food Containers?
Christmas Ornaments, Only LARGER!
4:09

Christmas Ornaments, Only LARGER!
This Nonprofit Container Could Remove The Developing World's Greatest Hurdle
2:50

This Nonprofit Container Could Remove The Developing World's Greatest Hurdle
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
 

Becoming a new parent is a lot to take on, so before you run and gush over their new bub - as adorable as they may be - take some time to consider what you can offer your friend or family member that they may actually need.

However we're not saying to pester them with questions of what they would like, rather try use your initiative and do the thinking for them, because trust me they have enough on their mind already.

They have a lot on their mind at the moment so try to do the thinking for them and bring something they really need. Source: Village Roadshow Pictures

So to help you out, we've done our research, and these are the things that new parents really want their friends and family to bring them.

Food:

Speaking to new parents, finding time to make food is one of the hardest things to do in the early days so bringing food to them will ALWAYS be appreciated.

Anything that is home-cooked, or meals that they don't have to prepare (anything longer than a zap in the oven or microwave is too long) is such a blessing to new parents.

A new parent can never be offered to many ready made meals and snacks. Source: Village Roadshow Pictures

Try to consider the weather and think outside the box, rather than the go-to casserole.

Some great options recommended by new parents is freshly chopped fruit and vegetables, breakfast smoothies, freezable dinners, lasagna, soups and plenty of snacking food.

Even just a coffee and a muffin on arrival could make their day.

Your Services:

You don't always have to come with something physical, simply bring yourself and a helping hand.

Whether it be taking their dog for a walk, doing a quick shop for the essentials, cooking dinner (or put a slow cooker on), doing the laundry, or helping clean up the house, any of these gestures will always be most appreciated and are a great option instead of a gift.

Don't put pressure on them to be your host, instead offer up your time to watch their kids so that they can a shower, have a nap or do something for themselves.

Offering your time and a helping hand will always be most appreciated. Source: HBO

Gift cards:

Gift cards for meal deliveries, take out food, Amazon, the local grocery store or cheap clothing stores are great options to buy a new parent - just making sure delivery is an option.

You could even consider a subscription for Netflix or Stan for those late nights when they are up nursing or for quick access to children's movies that might entertain their other kids.

Getting them a gift card for something they can buy online and get easily delivered is another helpful option. Source: Getty

Practical gifts:

If you really want to bring them a gift, forget the basic onesie or soft toy option and instead consider something that is a little more practical.

One mother suggested gifting paw paw ointment - great for rashes, cuts, bites, sore nipples, and even as a lip gloss.

Or even some stronger cleaning products that they might not have, to cut through the grease of breast milk/formula or baby poop/spit.

Consider a gift that is not so much 'cute' but rather 'practical,' something they may need in the middle of the night perhaps. Source: Getty

A photo:

One final and super easy gift you can give them before you leave is a photo.

Sure they have probably taken millions of snaps of their new bub, but they're less likely to have many with themselves in the photo.

Even if they say they're not looking their best, take a photo anyway and send it to them later because despite what they say, everyone wants to cherish the first few weeks of parenthood.

Final tips: Don't stay too long unless you're doing something helpful and of course don't forget to compliment them on what a fantastic job they're doing!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top