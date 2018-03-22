What you should really bring to see a new parent

We all have the best intentions when it comes to wanting to buy gifts for new parents, but did you ever stop and think that your gift may not be what they really need right at this moment?

Becoming a new parent is a lot to take on, so before you run and gush over their new bub - as adorable as they may be - take some time to consider what you can offer your friend or family member that they may actually need.

However we're not saying to pester them with questions of what they would like, rather try use your initiative and do the thinking for them, because trust me they have enough on their mind already.

So to help you out, we've done our research, and these are the things that new parents really want their friends and family to bring them.

Food:

Speaking to new parents, finding time to make food is one of the hardest things to do in the early days so bringing food to them will ALWAYS be appreciated.

Anything that is home-cooked, or meals that they don't have to prepare (anything longer than a zap in the oven or microwave is too long) is such a blessing to new parents.

Try to consider the weather and think outside the box, rather than the go-to casserole.

Some great options recommended by new parents is freshly chopped fruit and vegetables, breakfast smoothies, freezable dinners, lasagna, soups and plenty of snacking food.

Even just a coffee and a muffin on arrival could make their day.

Your Services:

You don't always have to come with something physical, simply bring yourself and a helping hand.

Whether it be taking their dog for a walk, doing a quick shop for the essentials, cooking dinner (or put a slow cooker on), doing the laundry, or helping clean up the house, any of these gestures will always be most appreciated and are a great option instead of a gift.

Don't put pressure on them to be your host, instead offer up your time to watch their kids so that they can a shower, have a nap or do something for themselves.

Gift cards:

Gift cards for meal deliveries, take out food, Amazon, the local grocery store or cheap clothing stores are great options to buy a new parent - just making sure delivery is an option.

You could even consider a subscription for Netflix or Stan for those late nights when they are up nursing or for quick access to children's movies that might entertain their other kids.

Practical gifts:

If you really want to bring them a gift, forget the basic onesie or soft toy option and instead consider something that is a little more practical.

One mother suggested gifting paw paw ointment - great for rashes, cuts, bites, sore nipples, and even as a lip gloss.

Or even some stronger cleaning products that they might not have, to cut through the grease of breast milk/formula or baby poop/spit.

A photo:

One final and super easy gift you can give them before you leave is a photo.

Sure they have probably taken millions of snaps of their new bub, but they're less likely to have many with themselves in the photo.

Even if they say they're not looking their best, take a photo anyway and send it to them later because despite what they say, everyone wants to cherish the first few weeks of parenthood.

Final tips: Don't stay too long unless you're doing something helpful and of course don't forget to compliment them on what a fantastic job they're doing!

