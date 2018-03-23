'Ghost boy' flees after captured on camera

It’s the place where you spend hours of your day, but imagine if there were spooky happenings at your work that you had absolutely no idea about.

One worker got the fright of their life when they clocked the eerie sight of what appeared to be a little ghost boy on their work surveillance cameras.

The footage, which was uploaded to Youtube by The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, shows an eerie white figure that darts in and out from underneath a stairwell – before disappearing completely.

“I recorded this from the CCTV at my job,” the eyewitness reported.

“I usually don't believe in ghosts, but this video is creepy. I recorded it at 2 a.m.”

The white blob has a distinctly human shape to it, and has left watchers freaked out.

“Just goes to show that even though we don't understand how or why, we are not alone!” wrote one Youtube watcher.

“And once again, someway and somehow, the after life is here amongst us.”

Meanwhile, others were less convinced about the ghostly sighting but couldn’t deny something spooky going on.

“Hard to say, but when I see an apparition moving that fast, that tends to really creep me out,” commented another watcher.

