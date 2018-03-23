Most drivers don’t look twice at billboards that litter busy intersections, but a group of motorists couldn’t help but gawk when a large digital screen started showing hardcore porn.

Drivers stunned as billboard shows X-rated video

Drivers were shocked when the steamy video was aired on one of the displays in the busy city of Makati in the Philippines in the early afternoon.

Footage going viral on the internet shows an X-rated website clip of a couple having sex, with the scene partially covered by a Windows notice box.

With the person shooting the clip heard in fits of giggles at the racy sight, the box then disappears, revealing a different shot of the couple making love.

One motorist, who saw the footage being played while they were driving to work, said it was hard to believe what they were seeing.

"Some of the people on the cars around us started noticing it too when we started taking video,” he said.

“It was funny, and surprising at the same time. It was over very quickly. But it was still a very embarrassing mistake. I have no idea who could do that."

The spectacle lasted for about 30 seconds before it was taken down.

The computer software TeamViewer - used for remote access and file sharing - is seen in the clip.

The incident is now being investigated by officials.

"Upon being informed of reports of inappropriate images being shown on the billboard… Mayor Abby Binay immediately [ordered] the owner of the billboard to cease and desist from operations last night,” Makati City Business Permits and Licensing Office head Maribert Pagente said in a statement.

“The office of the mayor is also conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident and liabilities of those concerned.

“Pending such investigation, the billboard shall remain closed."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram