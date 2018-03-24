News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Ghost of dead prostitute haunts cafe

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the UK city with streets steeped in history, and one café owner has revealed that setting up shop in the old red light district of town has left her with a ghostly resident.

Ila Gamble, who owns Ila’s Little Tea Shoppe in Nottingham has revealed how she’s convinced she’s haunted by a former prostitute called Molly who lives downstairs, after a series of unexplained happenings took place in the shop.

Prostitute ghost

Former sex worker Molly is said to haunt the Nottingham cafe. Photo: Getty

“When I first took on the shop the lights would go off and the music box would switch itself on and things would move about,” Ila told The Nottingham Post.

“She was about 32 when she died.

"She was a prostitute - my shop was part of the old red light district in the 1800s.”

Nottingham ghost cafe tour

The coffee shop is now hosting spooky ghost nights. Photo: Facebook//Ilaslittleteashoppe

Rather than being scared of Molly, locals are so intrigued to catch a glimpse that Ila has even started Ghost-Tea evenings, combining spooky supernatural tales with some very civilised scoffing of tea and scones.

The first event sold out in 24 hours so ghost hunters, best start preparing for a trip over to the UK.

