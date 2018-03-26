Strange footage has emerged of what appears to be not one, but two UFOs, speeding past a hovering helicopter, as it's involved in a rescue operation at sea.

Bizarre moment two UFOs speed past hovering helicopter

The two objects - so close they almost look attached to each other - were seen flying behind a military chopper off the south-western coast of France.

The footage was filmed by local news crews back in February 2014, but has now come to light after it was published by Flying Disk Press, reports The Sun Online.

At the time, 12 people were being rescued from a cargo ship after it broke into two pieces at sea.

Jason Gleave studied the film using the latest computer technology and has now featured the discovery in his new book UFO Photo.

After his 'analysis' he says it's clear the objects pass dangerously close to the rear of the chopper and at a high velocity.

But he does not believe they could be drones or seagulls.

"Unlikely drones because they would not normally operate in such a close dangerous proximity to the rescue helicopter, due to the volatile unpredictable weather conditions," the former RAF man said.

