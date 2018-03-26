Stormy Daniels: Trump’s response to cheating on Melania

When Donald Trump met and allegedly had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, he had only been married to his third wife Melania for a year. But according to claims by Daniels, he wasn't too concerned about breaking that vow of fidelity.

Stormy Daniels: Trump and Melania slept in different rooms

In an tell-all interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Daniels claimed that the now President was nonchalant when she questioned him about his wife.

“I asked,” she said, “And he brushed it aside - said, "Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don't worry about that.’"

“We don't even... we have separate rooms and stuff,” Daniels claimed he said.

While the President have stayed silent on the allegations, the White House and Trump's lawyers have continually denied that any affair took place.

"The President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims," a White House spokesperson said after the interview went to air.

According to Daniels' timeline, she was 27 when she met then 60-year-old Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July, 2006. He and Melania had welcomed their son in March that year.

She claimed they struck up a conversation after he showed her his new magazine, which he was on the cover of, and they allegedly had sex in his hotel room.

Daniels has previously said that she "feels bad" for Melania, after having her own child gave her a different perspective.

"At the time, I didn’t think that much about it," Daniels told In Touch magazine in 2011.

"But now that I have a baby that’s the same age that his was at the time, I’m like, 'Wow, what a d**k'."Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

