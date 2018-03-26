News

Model nearly dies trying to look like Barbie

Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Amanda Ahola started saving for plastic surgery at age 16 after becoming obsessed with the ‘fake’ beauty look.

Five years on and four separate surgeries later, she’s achieved a 30GG cup cleavage and Barbie-like looks, but it’s cost her a lot more than the AU$35,000 she spent going under the knife.

The 21-year-old from Jyväskylä, Finland, almost died after her latest breast augmentation when she suffered a seizure and swelling on the brain.

Amanda nearly died from complications after her third breast augmentation. Photo: Barcroft

“I don’t really remember [what happened],” she says, “I have little flashbacks of going into the surgery room and then I remember waking up in a hospital bed.”

She remembers her boyfriend and mum standing over her and asking if she recognised them.

“I was like, yes of course I remember you, and they were like, well, you didn’t yesterday."

human barbie

She's always been attracted to the fake, doll look. Photo: Instagram/angelbunniex

Amanda ended up needing to stay in hospital for a week and she now says her surgery days are over.

She had gone in for her third breast augmentation which was partially paid for by a sugar daddy who approached her via Instagram.

Amanda says she had been aggressively saving for the surgeries through her work as a webcam girl and Instagram model. You can watch more of her surgery journey in the video above.

This is Amanda as a young girl. Photo: Barcroft

