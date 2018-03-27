Meghan's plea to Harry to help her get pregnant

Babies are definitely on the cards for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but a new report is suggesting we may see another royal bump a little sooner than expected.

The couple – who are just eight weeks away from their fairy tale wedding at Windsor Castle – are apparently already taking steps to help them get pregnant.

Having helped Harry, 33, move towards a healthier lifestyle, Meghan, 36, has strongly encouraged him to give up smoking, according to the New York Daily News.

“It’s no secret among friends that they want to start a family immediately,” their unnamed source reveals.

“One of the reasons she got him to quit smoking is because smoking affects sperm production.”

A healthy lifestyle has always been a must for Meghan, who ran her own lifestyle blog before becoming engaged to Harry.

In her new book, author Katie Nicholl claims that one of the first things Meghan did when she moved into the royal’s Nottingham Cottage home, was to rid the panty of all junk food and replace them with healthy snacks.

She’s also been an advocate for home-cooked meals and Harry is said to have enlisted a personal trainer and nutritionist to help him get back on track with his health and fitness goals.

Harry spoke openly about wanting to start a family in the couple’s post engagement interview, and just this week, Meghan also dropped hints about future babies.

While looking at baby products on an official visit to Northern Ireland, Meghan was overheard saying, “I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole thing.”

