TV host’s shock over guest’s oversized breasts

Allison Yee
They’re the women who believe bigger really is better, but for British TV host Holly Willoughby, chatting to three women who have huge breasts – and plan to make them even bigger – was a struggle.

Holly, who hosts This Morning with Philip Schofield, quickly addressed the elephant in the room when the pair sat down with Dolly, who boasts 34M boobs, 34OO Mary and Lily – whose breasts have had 7,340cc worth of saline injected. 

“When you walked in here today, I’m very aware of trying not to look down, because I feel like I’m being, in some way rude,” Holly said candidly. “I don’t want to stare.”

This Morning Holly Willoughby

Holly's face said it all. Photo: ITV/This Morning

“How do you think I feel,” her co-host Philip quipped.

However when asked if they mind the stares, Dolly revealed it doesn’t bother her.

“No, actually I don’t get offended,” she explained.

“When I walk somewhere, I mostly see the reactions that the wives or the girlfriends [have], literally go like that, and hit their husbands.”

This Morning Holly Willoughby Philip Schofield

Dolly (left) explained the staring didn't bother her in the slightest. Photo: ITV/This Morning

Meanwhile, another guest Lily - who boasted the biggest breasts - admitted she has a ‘port’ on each of her breasts to help gradually fill them up.

She also claimed to never wear a bra, and if she did, it would have to be especially made for her.

ITV This Morning breasts

Despite their huge size, Lily claims she doesn't suffer back pain from having such big breasts. Photo: ITV/This Morning

Naturally, the Twitterverse threw in their two cents on the size debate.







Meanwhile, others claim it's nobody's business to judge.



