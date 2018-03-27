They’re the women who believe bigger really is better, but for British TV host Holly Willoughby, chatting to three women who have huge breasts – and plan to make them even bigger – was a struggle.

TV host’s shock over guest’s oversized breasts

Holly, who hosts This Morning with Philip Schofield, quickly addressed the elephant in the room when the pair sat down with Dolly, who boasts 34M boobs, 34OO Mary and Lily – whose breasts have had 7,340cc worth of saline injected.

“When you walked in here today, I’m very aware of trying not to look down, because I feel like I’m being, in some way rude,” Holly said candidly. “I don’t want to stare.”

“How do you think I feel,” her co-host Philip quipped.

However when asked if they mind the stares, Dolly revealed it doesn’t bother her.

“No, actually I don’t get offended,” she explained.

“When I walk somewhere, I mostly see the reactions that the wives or the girlfriends [have], literally go like that, and hit their husbands.”

Meanwhile, another guest Lily - who boasted the biggest breasts - admitted she has a ‘port’ on each of her breasts to help gradually fill them up.

She also claimed to never wear a bra, and if she did, it would have to be especially made for her.

Naturally, the Twitterverse threw in their two cents on the size debate.

Omg #ThisMorning there's boobs then there's bazookas 😲 why would anyone want boobs that size 😆 #MoreThanAHandfulsAWaste — Michéle 😋 (@mitchfaefife) March 26, 2018

This woman is on this morning,live from America,saying how amazing her boobs are....errr no thanks! pic.twitter.com/pVWIZ4jn6l — Emma 🌾 (@emjam72) March 26, 2018

Oh my ...speechless ... — Jacqui Parry (@JacquiParry5) March 26, 2018

Meanwhile, others claim it's nobody's business to judge.

I think each to their own.

As long as it's not at anyone else's cost, e.g. tax payer - NHS, that sort of thing. (Necessary 'cosmetic' surgery aside obviously)

It's absolutely no business of anybody what somebody else does to or with their own body. — Em (@_EandA) March 26, 2018

