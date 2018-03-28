News

Meghan's maid of honour revealed - and it's not Kate

Krista Thurrott
Yahoo7 Be /

Meghan Markle has finally made the decision everyone has been waiting for: she’s reportedly chosen her maid of honour. And no, it’s not the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the royal family, said that Markle will “choose one of the closest friends who has stood by her for many years before meeting Harry.”

While the source didn’t name a name, many are betting that the woman filling the role will be long-time friend and Toronto-based stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

Jessica Mulroney

Everyone thinks Jessica Mulroney will be Meghan's maid of honour. Photo: Getty

Mulroney and Markle became friends during Markle’s time on Suits, and have been inseparable since.

Although British weddings traditionally don’t include a maid of honour (they instead include a “chief bridesmaid”), a source close to Markle revealed that the ceremony would include “American touches” to pay tribute to Markle’s heritage.

Here are five things you should know about the likely maid of honour for the May 19 nuptials.


She’s part of a Canadian power couple

The stylist and mum of three has been married to Ben Mulroney, former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney’s son, since 2008.

Ben currently hosts Your Morning and eTalk, and was also the longstanding host of Canadian Idol.

She's married to Canadian political royalty. Photo: Getty


She’s been Markle’s friend for years

It’s believed the pair met once Markle relocated from Los Angeles to Toronto for her role on the legal drama Suits. The pair quickly hit it off, jetting off for tropical vacations and practicing yoga together.

While Markle has since reduced her social presence due to royal obligations, Mulroney was recently photographed with Markle at the Invictus Games closing ceremony.


She also works with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Mulroney has an impressive list of clients, including Justin Trudeau’s wife, who she’s styled since 2015, and been friends with for much longer.

Mulroney uses her platform to spotlight national talent, heavily featuring Canadian brands like Mackage, Lucian Matis, Zvelle and Sentaler (which the Duchess of Cambridge has also developed a soft spot for).

Jessica and Meghan have been friends since the actress moved to Toronto to film Suits. Photo: Getty

This wouldn’t be the first time she’s helped Markle pick a wedding dress

When it comes to wedding style, Mulroney is no stranger. She’s a consultant for famed bridal boutique Kleinfeld, and provides public relations for the store’s Canadian location.

Alongside her Instagram page dedicated strictly to bridal styling, Mulroney is already an expert when it comes to Markle’s bridal style. She chose the gown Meghan Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, wore to get married in Suits.

