'Gator King's' alligator baby gender reveal slammed as 'disgusting'

A man who calls himself the ‘Gator King’ has been slammed online after he used an alligator in a baby gender reveal video.

Mike Kliebert, who runs his own alligator farm, used the ‘family alligator’ Sally, who is 61-years-old, to unveil whether he and his wife were having a boy or a girl.

The 10-foot long alligator, who has appeared in TV shows, is shown in the video above on what appears to be the family front lawn, with its mouth taped shut.

The video, which has already been viewed over 15,000 times on Mike’s Facebook page, shows the alligator’s mouth being held before the tape is cut and a watermelon is thrown into its mouth.

The alligator immediately smashes it into tiny pieces and a blue liquid is revealed, meaning the family are about to have a baby boy.

However, while the majority of comments on Mike’s Facebook video are positive, a few people have expressed their distaste at the use of the animal for the show.

“Who tf antagonizes an animal for entertainment? Y’all couldn’t cut a cake or take one of your guns and pop a balloon like normal people,” one person commented.

Mike responded, saying that the family ‘aren’t normal’ and that Sally is ‘part of our family’.

“She is 60-years-old. Kinda like a person riding a horse in a parade but the horse tries to do something a bit different and the rider pulls that rope that is attached to the metal bar in its mouth making it do what he wants,” he continued.

“It’s not harming them but how would u know??? Ur not an expert like myself! Get off my post!”.

Another person simply said “disgusting” before they were also told to stop commenting on the page.

The unborn child’s grandmother also posted a video of the gender reveal to her Facebook account, which has over 4.4 million views.

She also has photos of Mike and his wife sitting on the alligator and children showing off the blue food colouring while laying across the animal.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram