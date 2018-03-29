Paralympian with cerebral palsy asked by airline staff to 'prove disability'

Just days after staff members at London’s Heathrow Airport made a disabled man sit on an empty plane for an hour and a half while they searched for his misplaced wheelchair, a British Paralympian is speaking out about her own recent “devastating” airline experience.

The Sun reported Tuesday that Sophia Warner was flying from Milan to London when employees for EasyJet raised doubts about her need for special assistance.

The Paralympic gold medalist and sports marketing pro has cerebral palsy, which affects her mobility.

In a series of tweets, Warner said EasyJet staff asked her to “prove [her] disability” because they thought she looked “completely normal”.

I’ve not complained on twitter before. The order to publicly prove my disability incident by @easyJet yesterday was beyond devastating.😪 — Sophia Warner (@SprintingSophia) March 27, 2018

I was told ‘you look completely normal. Why do you need help’ I cried all the way home. I don’t even know where to begin with a complaint. 😪 — Sophia Warner (@SprintingSophia) March 27, 2018

Warner, who branded the incident “horrible,” was issued an apology by the airline, which said it was following up.

But her mistreatment has raised sympathy for and awareness of “invisible disabilities”.

Many also objected to the airline’s use of the term “normal” to describe someone without a health condition.

Thank you so much for helping raise awareness of the many invisible disabilities people live with every day. The more that brain injury and other such conditions are understood the better. — Caz Barnett (@BarnettCaz) March 28, 2018

I fell your pain @SprintingSophia. I was interrogated on a bus the other day, asked for ID and told I 'don't look very disabled' because I have a disabled rail card. (I am deaf.) Well done for highlighting! — angela m (@angelam4242) March 27, 2018

The problem med high-functioning disabilities is this: people just "assume" things if we don't carry a wheelchair on our head. We got your back. Be yourself, diverse as and different able as your are without have to explain yourself. — Panicmode! (@PanicPandaCat) March 28, 2018

We had this with our young daughter (same condition as you) in 2010, when we asked to priority board and sit together on the flight. "where's her wheelchair?" was the response if I remember right. Will never use that airline again. — victoria road (@victoria_road) March 27, 2018

"normal" @EasyJet you need to suspend your staff and send them on a training course.."normal"!!! how wrong is that that they make out someone with a disability isn't "normal" this is more shocking than @FrankRGardner experience @BBCRadio4 — Jamie Aitchison (@Nareystoepoke) March 27, 2018

