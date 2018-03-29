Paralympian with cerebral palsy asked by airline staff to 'prove disability'

News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Erin Donnelly
Yahoo7 Be /

Just days after staff members at London’s Heathrow Airport made a disabled man sit on an empty plane for an hour and a half while they searched for his misplaced wheelchair, a British Paralympian is speaking out about her own recent “devastating” airline experience.

The Sun reported Tuesday that Sophia Warner was flying from Milan to London when employees for EasyJet raised doubts about her need for special assistance.

The Paralympic gold medalist and sports marketing pro has cerebral palsy, which affects her mobility.

Sophia Warner Easyjet Paralympian

Sophia tweeted about the incident that left her in floods of tears. Photo: Getty

In a series of tweets, Warner said EasyJet staff asked her to “prove [her] disability” because they thought she looked “completely normal”.





Warner, who branded the incident “horrible,” was issued an apology by the airline, which said it was following up.

But her mistreatment has raised sympathy for and awareness of “invisible disabilities”.

Sophia Warner slams Easyjet

Sophia represented Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. Photo: Getty

Many also objected to the airline’s use of the term “normal” to describe someone without a health condition.











Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

