Fed-up customer’s genius note to delivery guy

Everyone knows the process of getting a parcel delivered to your home when you're not always there, can be a difficult and frustrating experience.

Finding that 'Sorry we missed you note', and then having to work out when and how you're actually going to get our hands on the delivery is incredibly annoying.

So it's understandable that some people have just plain had enough. Just like this one guy, going by the username viralsomes, who shared a note he left for a delivery driver after his parcel wasn't dropped off yet again.

The fed-up customer shared his frustration on Imgur, explaining that he has a code delivery drivers can use to drop parcels inside.

"The code is #...... Include the #. Five buttons. It works," the scathing note read, "It works for UPS. It works for USPS. It works for Dominos.

"I can confirm in at least one case it has worked for a monkey. Please deliver my f***ing package!"

Within just five hours the post has been viewed over 85,000 times and received over 200 comments from others who have experienced similar frustrations.

"I've been home waiting and still got a notice. No knock, no attempt to deliver. I called. They sent the truck back. It never arrived," one person commented.

"FedEx does that to me while parked in front of my porch. I feel your pain," another added.

"I'm convinced they don't actually deliver packages. I've never had to not pick one up from them, despite ALWAYS BEING HOME," said another frustrated customer.

Others were less interested in the package and wanted to find out about the monkey.

"Now I wanna hear the monkey story," one asked.

"Yes me too. It's rude to leave us wondering," added another.

It's unclear whether the person ever got their package.

