News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Fed-up customer’s genius note to delivery guy

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Everyone knows the process of getting a parcel delivered to your home when you're not always there, can be a difficult and frustrating experience.

&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Baby Orangutan Gets a Bath
0:38

Baby Orangutan Gets a Bath
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
Motorcyclist Involved in Pileup After Car Runs Red Light
0:38

Motorcyclist Involved in Pileup After Car Runs Red Light
Dog High-Fives Bartender for Snack
0:27

Dog High-Fives Bartender for Snack
Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
12:07

Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
 

Finding that 'Sorry we missed you note', and then having to work out when and how you're actually going to get our hands on the delivery is incredibly annoying.

So it's understandable that some people have just plain had enough. Just like this one guy, going by the username viralsomes, who shared a note he left for a delivery driver after his parcel wasn't dropped off yet again.

The fed-up customer shared his frustration on Imgur, explaining that he has a code delivery drivers can use to drop parcels inside.

note

The fed-up customer left a note for the delivery driver. Photo: Imgur

"The code is #...... Include the #. Five buttons. It works," the scathing note read, "It works for UPS. It works for USPS. It works for Dominos.

"I can confirm in at least one case it has worked for a monkey. Please deliver my f***ing package!"

Within just five hours the post has been viewed over 85,000 times and received over 200 comments from others who have experienced similar frustrations.

"I've been home waiting and still got a notice. No knock, no attempt to deliver. I called. They sent the truck back. It never arrived," one person commented.

delivery driver

Many shared their own issues with deliveries. Photo: Getty

"FedEx does that to me while parked in front of my porch. I feel your pain," another added.

"I'm convinced they don't actually deliver packages. I've never had to not pick one up from them, despite ALWAYS BEING HOME," said another frustrated customer.

Others were less interested in the package and wanted to find out about the monkey.

"Now I wanna hear the monkey story," one asked.

"Yes me too. It's rude to leave us wondering," added another.

It's unclear whether the person ever got their package.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top