American mum wakes up with Aussie accent after horror accident

An American woman has woken up with a posh English accent, which sometimes sounds Australian after being hit on the head during a break in.

Ashley Bosma was alone in her family home when an intruder attacked her last October - leaving her unconscious.

After being treated in hospital for a head injury, the 28-year-old from Hollywood in Florida, went back to her normal life despite still suffering with memory problems and brain fog.

But just a month later, her thick American accent disappeared overnight and instead she started speaking with an English one - which sometimes switches into Australian.

Doctors now believe she suffers from foreign accent syndrome - a rare speech disorder found in cases of brain injuries.

"I have never been to the UK or even anywhere near it so it is a real mystery how this has happened,” the mum-of-one said.

"The only exposure I have had was a former work colleague who was a Brit and I loved his accent but I haven't spoken to him for about three years.

"My friends and family think it is really funny. They quote lines from Monty Python and even Mrs Doubtfire at me and finish off conversations with 'Cheerio' or some other British mannerisms."

Her husband Derek and five-year-old daughter Sophia are amazed by the transformation in the accent which can also sound Australian or South African at points.

“At first, I couldn’t understand what was happening and my lips and jaw were hurting and I spoke with the same dialect but didn’t sound like my normal self,” Ashley said.

Police are still hunting the intruder, who is believed to have hit Ashley on the head with cast iron skillet.

She still remembers very little from the night of her injury but she does remember the kindness of the paramedics and says that it inspires her as she goes forward in her training.

After the break-in, while out to eat with her husband, she lost consciousness and began acting strangely, so her husband rushed her back to hospital.

“When I returned to hospital - a different hospital – the doctors thought I had severe concussion she said 6 months of resting my brain – so no social media, no phone,” Ashley said.

“The day I finally took home, I slept all day and all night and then after I had an insurmountable amount of sleep and I woke up with an accent.

“My husband reminded me of what the doctor had said originally – about how we shouldn’t be surprised if changes occur, like my speech - it’s extremely rare but stranger things have happened.”

Ashley was put through lots of neurological tests and they looked at history of her exposure to accents, but found that she had only ever been exposed to one British accent – an old supervisor of hers.

