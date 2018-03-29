News

Anger over calls for pro-choice Disney princess

Ben Arnold
Yahoo UK /

The Internet has seen red over the suggestion that Disney should create a pro-choice princess.

The Pennsylvanian branch of non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive healthcare in the US, yesterday called for ‘a Disney Princess who’s had an abortion’ in a Tweet that has now been deleted.

"We need a Disney Princess who’s had an abortion, we need a Disney Princess who’s pro-choice, we need a Disney Princess who’s an undocumented immigrant, we need a Disney Princess who’s actually a union worker, we need a Disney Princess who’s trans," it read.

Fans slam pro-choice Disney princess idea

A Planned Parenthood branch has copped major backlash for suggesting Disney need to bring in a pro-choice princess. Source: Disney

It was this Tweet that sparked a furious debate, mostly saying the suggestion was ridiculous. Source: Twitter/PlannedParenthood

Outspoken social media users were quick to slam the suggestion, with many saying it's "too serious" an issue to be discussed in a kid friendly movie.







Disney already has a range of heroines for kids, including fan favourite Ariel. Source: Disney

The organisation has since said that the tweet was inappropriate, however Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, defended its sentiments.

In a statement, she said: “Planned Parenthood believes that pop culture – television shows, music, movies – has a critical role to play in educating the public and sparking meaningful conversations around sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.

“We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare — and that’s part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people’s lives and communities.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told.

“Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

The organisation has since backtracked and deleted the tweet, calling for more Feminist Disney stars. Source: Disney

However some defended the suggestion, saying a pro-choice princess would be "empowering."

Disney hasn't responded to the fierce debate that has erupted online.

