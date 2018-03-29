Anger over calls for pro-choice Disney princess

The Internet has seen red over the suggestion that Disney should create a pro-choice princess.
The Pennsylvanian branch of non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive healthcare in the US, yesterday called for ‘a Disney Princess who’s had an abortion’ in a Tweet that has now been deleted.
"We need a Disney Princess who’s had an abortion, we need a Disney Princess who’s pro-choice, we need a Disney Princess who’s an undocumented immigrant, we need a Disney Princess who’s actually a union worker, we need a Disney Princess who’s trans," it read.
Outspoken social media users were quick to slam the suggestion, with many saying it's "too serious" an issue to be discussed in a kid friendly movie.
The organisation has since said that the tweet was inappropriate, however Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, defended its sentiments.
In a statement, she said: “Planned Parenthood believes that pop culture – television shows, music, movies – has a critical role to play in educating the public and sparking meaningful conversations around sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.
“We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare — and that’s part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people’s lives and communities.
“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told.
“Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”
However some defended the suggestion, saying a pro-choice princess would be "empowering."
Disney hasn't responded to the fierce debate that has erupted online.
