Anger over calls for pro-choice Disney princess

The Internet has seen red over the suggestion that Disney should create a pro-choice princess.

The Pennsylvanian branch of non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive healthcare in the US, yesterday called for ‘a Disney Princess who’s had an abortion’ in a Tweet that has now been deleted.

"We need a Disney Princess who’s had an abortion, we need a Disney Princess who’s pro-choice, we need a Disney Princess who’s an undocumented immigrant, we need a Disney Princess who’s actually a union worker, we need a Disney Princess who’s trans," it read.

Outspoken social media users were quick to slam the suggestion, with many saying it's "too serious" an issue to be discussed in a kid friendly movie.

I’m actually pro-choice but honestly the modern left makes it really hard to align myself with them. Really hard. Disney characters should be off limits for abortion discussions. — Dr. Shadow (@megadave5000) March 29, 2018

THANK YOU. I don't know of ANY pro-choice people who want a Disney princess w/an abortion theme in movies for their children. Abortion is a serious issue. It's not for Disney. — Michael (@Michael2014abc) March 29, 2018

The magic of Disney is that it is not entirely realistic. I'm pro-choice but for the love of God, the princesses shouldn't be involved. — Bonnie B. (@sf49ergirl85) March 28, 2018

As a pro-choice woman, I do not think we need a Disney Princess who had an abortion. Disney Princesses should be relatable to all little girls (inclusive to white, black, asian, native american, in a wheelchair, orphaned, etc.) I just don't think little girls get abortions. — Danielle Soto (@DanielleSoto617) March 27, 2018

I'm pro-choice, but you all crossed some sort of line of realism if you expect a big budget CGI Disney produced movie about a girl and her unborn friend Cletus (cause it rhymes with fetus) who go on a magical adventure to Planned Parenthood and meet Mr. Medical Vac. pic.twitter.com/Frjvh2UKWC — Charles Lai (@comtar) March 29, 2018

The organisation has since said that the tweet was inappropriate, however Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, defended its sentiments.

In a statement, she said: “Planned Parenthood believes that pop culture – television shows, music, movies – has a critical role to play in educating the public and sparking meaningful conversations around sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.

“We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare — and that’s part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people’s lives and communities.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told.

“Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

However some defended the suggestion, saying a pro-choice princess would be "empowering."

Disney hasn't responded to the fierce debate that has erupted online.

