Four-year-old crawls under bathroom stall

Andrew Hall got an awkward but hilarious surprise while taking a bathroom break during his shift at Chick-fil-A.

While Andrew was in the bathroom stall, Levi Stevens, 4, climbed under the stall door to ask for help washing his hands.

Andrew took a video of the encounter, which has since gone viral, with more than 10 million views on Twitter.

"I want someone to help me wash my hands," Levi innocently said.

After seeing the video, Levi's father apologised to Andrew on Twitter.

"Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion," he wrote.

"He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Andrew was an absolute champ about the whole thing.

"No no Mr. Stevens it’s ok he was just doing what kids do," he responded.

"I’m sure I did the same thing back in the day. You got a good kid he seems fearless and defiantly outgoing."

Someone please give this guy 'employee of the month'.

