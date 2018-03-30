News

Princess Diana's 'secret affair' with Bryan Adams

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has previously shared various insights into the late royal's life, and now another one has been revealed.

Apparently Princess Di had a romantic connection with musician Bryan Adams.

Real Housewives Of Sydney star Lisa Oldfield came forward this week, saying Paul revealed this to her during a private conversation they recently shared in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle in South Africa.

princess diana bryan adams

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has revealed that the late royal and musician Bryan Adams had an 'affair'. Source: Getty

"Yeah, Diana and Bryan Adams hooked up in the mid-90s," 43-year-old reality star Lisa told KIIS FM on Thursday.

"Apparently Paul used to sneak him into Kensington Palace in the boot of his car."

Meanwhile this isn't the first time claims have emerged that Bryan and Diana had shared a romance.

bryan adams diana

Bryan Adams at an event remembering Princess Diana in 2007. Source: Getty

Back in 2003, Bryan's ex-girlfriend Cecilie Thomsen said she believed it all to be true.

"I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan," she told Danish publication Billed Bladet at the time.

"Bryan knew Paul Burrell very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana," she continued.

paul burrell diana

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has previously shared various insights into the late royal's life. Source: Getty

"The first time Bryan met Diana I wasn't invited. Ours was a stormy relationship and Bryan's affair with Diana didn't make it easier."

Be had reached out to Bryan's representatives for comment.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

