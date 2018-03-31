Most of us don’t think twice about leaving a tip on your table instead of handing it to the waiter, but this video might change your mind.

Brazen thief caught stealing waiter's $20 tip

CCTV footage has captured the moment a diner moved in to swipe the $20 note another customer left as a tip for her waiter.

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook earlier this month, shows two women finish up their meal and leave some cash on the table on their way out.

As soon as they’ve left, the couple on the table opposite start eyeing it off, and after looking both ways to see if anyone is watching, one of them reaches over and nicks the money.

The brazen thief quickly hides it in her bra and when the waiter eventually comes over to clear the table, he looks for the tip but only finds the dirty plates.

“I don’t understand how can someone do this,” the person who uploaded the video wrote on Facebook.

“Poor waiter was just doing their job and to have someone take it without reason. She left $20 tip to only have someone else take it”.

The clip, which you can watch above, has since been shared over 400K times.

