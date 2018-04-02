News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip admitted to hospital
Prince Philip admitted to hospital

Man films ‘UFO lights’ bouncing off moon

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the sight UFO hunters spend their lives trying to captured, and one man claims he’s not only filmed footage of one alien spaceship, but a whole host of them.

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder
2:01

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder
'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
1:52

'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
2:25

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
Zlatan Knows! | Manchester United 2-0 Watford | FANCAM

Zlatan Knows! | Manchester United 2-0 Watford | FANCAM
Kendall Jenner Gets X-RATED on Instagram and Fans Go Nuts - Are Her Nipples Pierced!?!
1:49

Kendall Jenner Gets X-RATED on Instagram and Fans Go Nuts - Are Her Nipples Pierced!?!
The Weeknd SHOWERS Selena Gomez with Love, Danielle Bregoli's New Show, Kendall &amp; A$AP OFFICIAL? -DR
6:45

The Weeknd SHOWERS Selena Gomez with Love, Danielle Bregoli's New Show, Kendall & A$AP OFFICIAL? -DR
Thought We'd Won Already! | Hull City 2-1 Manchester United | FANCAM

Thought We'd Won Already! | Hull City 2-1 Manchester United | FANCAM
Solange posts unflattering pic that she calls her 'favorite' selfie
0:41

Solange posts unflattering pic that she calls her 'favorite' selfie
Camila Cabello New Music Video with Pitbull and J Balvin
2:17

Camila Cabello New Music Video with Pitbull and J Balvin
National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster Refutes Washington Post Story
1:05

National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster Refutes Washington Post Story
Jose Mourinho: 'Defensively Very Good!&rsquo; Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

Jose Mourinho: 'Defensively Very Good!’ Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
 

The man, who wishes to remain unidentified, is convinced he’s filmed a sighting of an alien ‘mothership’, along with several other vessels, in the night sky in Bristol.

“I witnessed it from my flat in Easton,” he told the Bristol Post.

Alien spaceship UFO hunter

The man captured the mystery sighting on Good Friday. Photo: Bristol Post

“The main UFO was some distance away – it looked like it was bouncing off the moon.

The man claims to have seen unidentified flying objects before, but this is the first chance he’s ever had to record it.

In the footage, the bright moon can be seen clearly – before another bright object enters the frame.

Bristol Post UFO alien

The clip also shows some bizarre lights in the sky. Photo: Bristol Post

“I reckon the mothership was the size of two to three football fields, at least,” he told the publication.

“There were two or three altogether but the mothership was the focus – it was so big, even from a distance.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top