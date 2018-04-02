Man films ‘UFO lights’ bouncing off moon

It’s the sight UFO hunters spend their lives trying to captured, and one man claims he’s not only filmed footage of one alien spaceship, but a whole host of them.

The man, who wishes to remain unidentified, is convinced he’s filmed a sighting of an alien ‘mothership’, along with several other vessels, in the night sky in Bristol.

“I witnessed it from my flat in Easton,” he told the Bristol Post.

“The main UFO was some distance away – it looked like it was bouncing off the moon.

The man claims to have seen unidentified flying objects before, but this is the first chance he’s ever had to record it.

In the footage, the bright moon can be seen clearly – before another bright object enters the frame.

“I reckon the mothership was the size of two to three football fields, at least,” he told the publication.

“There were two or three altogether but the mothership was the focus – it was so big, even from a distance.”

