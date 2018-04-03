News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New mum drinks placenta shake in hospital
New mum drinks placenta shake in hospital

Can you spot what's wrong with this innocent picture?

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Reddit users have gone into a frenzy about this innocent image after mistaking it for something much more explicit.

Chanel under fire for sultry ad featuring 16-year-old Kaia Gerber
1:11

Chanel under fire for sultry ad featuring 16-year-old Kaia Gerber
My Husband Is An Asexual Drag Queen
2:13

My Husband Is An Asexual Drag Queen
Dog and Toddler Roll Around on Blanket
0:49

Dog and Toddler Roll Around on Blanket
My Husband Is An Asexual Drag Queen
7:31

My Husband Is An Asexual Drag Queen
Self-driving car's shock crash
0:35

Self-driving car's shock crash
Skimboarder Shreds Ramp in Indoor Pool
0:12

Skimboarder Shreds Ramp in Indoor Pool
Excited Dog Won't Share Toy
0:27

Excited Dog Won't Share Toy
Protective Baby Rhino Guards Mother During Toe Treatment
0:48

Protective Baby Rhino Guards Mother During Toe Treatment
Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
0:26

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
Kitten Playfully Bites Sleeping Dog
1:44

Kitten Playfully Bites Sleeping Dog
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
Snowboarders Jump Over Road Gap
0:49

Snowboarders Jump Over Road Gap
 

The optical illusion has caused quite the stir, with some people struggling to see what the picture is actually of.

Can you see what this image really is? Source: Reddit

The image is in fact of two horses eating from a tyre, the outer rim of which covers the tips of their noses.

Perhaps it's due to the way the crease of the magazine sits over the image, or the fact that you can't see the full faces of the horses, but either way, most people were quite confused.

"It took me way too long to figure out what the hell was going on there,” one user said.

While most people saw a different picture entirely - and one that is actually very rude.

Putting it simply, “It looks like two naked men sword fighting!” someone wrote.

And others were quick to agree that the image looks a lot like the side profile of two rather muscular, naked men.

So the question remains, how dirty is your mind?

If it turns out you do have a dirty mind, then this innocent vacation snap might just get you too:

Can you spot what is a little off about this image?

At first glance, the image appears to show a man lying, legs spread and stark naked.

But it's actually not as naughty as you think.

Look a little closer and you'll see that he’s actually wearing pants (phew) and it’s his girlfriend’s legs lying over the top of his that create an awkward optical illusion.

Not to mention his very strategically placed fingers.

So, did you get fooled?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top