Can you spot what's wrong with this innocent picture?

Reddit users have gone into a frenzy about this innocent image after mistaking it for something much more explicit.

The optical illusion has caused quite the stir, with some people struggling to see what the picture is actually of.

The image is in fact of two horses eating from a tyre, the outer rim of which covers the tips of their noses.

Perhaps it's due to the way the crease of the magazine sits over the image, or the fact that you can't see the full faces of the horses, but either way, most people were quite confused.

"It took me way too long to figure out what the hell was going on there,” one user said.

While most people saw a different picture entirely - and one that is actually very rude.

Putting it simply, “It looks like two naked men sword fighting!” someone wrote.

And others were quick to agree that the image looks a lot like the side profile of two rather muscular, naked men.

So the question remains, how dirty is your mind?

If it turns out you do have a dirty mind, then this innocent vacation snap might just get you too:

At first glance, the image appears to show a man lying, legs spread and stark naked.

But it's actually not as naughty as you think.

Look a little closer and you'll see that he’s actually wearing pants (phew) and it’s his girlfriend’s legs lying over the top of his that create an awkward optical illusion.

Not to mention his very strategically placed fingers.

So, did you get fooled?

