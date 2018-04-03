Mum dies after doctors misdiagnose post-natal pain

A British mum has lost her battle against cervical cancer and passed away after doctors initially dismissed her symptoms as post-natal pain.

Louise Gleadell’s family shared the news on her Facebook fundraising page Louise’s Gift Of Time, paying tribute to the mum-of-three’s fight and determination.

“Our beautiful Louise passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by love,” the post read.

“We are eternally grateful for all the love and support you all gave us over the last two years.

“Louise never ever gave up the fight- she did everything she possibly could to be here for as long as possible for her three boys.

“She is at peace now, and free from all the pain and suffering."

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with grade 2b cervical cancer in February 2016, and was told a year later that it was incurable.

However the mum had first become aware something was wrong while pregnant with her youngest son Jude.

Suffering from an aching pelvis, dizzy spells, and experiencing fluid expulsion at 36 weeks pregnant, Louise sought medical advice when her dizzy spells didn't go away following Jude's birth.

“The doctors kept saying to me, ‘Oh, it’s because you’re breastfeeding',” Louise told the Sun last year.

“'Baby is waking up in the night, you’re not getting as much sleep'."

“Eventually they did blood tests and when I rang up to ask if they’d had the results they said it was all fine. They just said my calcium was a bit low.

“He also looked at my cervix several times and told me that it looked normal when there was a great big tumour on it.”

Louise then underwent chemotherapy, admitting that after 12 weeks of treatment, she began to feel normal again.

However in a devastating development for Louise and her family, she later discovered a lump and scans revealed the cancer had spread and was incurable.

The Leicestershire-local, who is mum to Joseph, 13, Mateo, 11, and two-year-old Jude, then attempted to be included in an immunotherapy trial conducted by the NHS in the UK, however was told she didn’t have ‘enough’ cancer.

Forced to seek help elsewhere, the mum then spent $365,000 to have treatment at the Hallwang Clinic in Germany as she battled the cancer.

“Although it has cost me everything we have, except the roof over our head, it is worth it to be able to spend some time with my children,” she told the Mail.

A GoFundMe page is still active for those wishing to donate to Louise's family.

